Kirkland resident Marc "Mais Oui" Denis was a household name among English and French radio listeners and TV viewers for decades. Now he is sharing his many anecdotes and brushes with greatness in the new book "MAIS OUI TELL YOU SOME STORIES ?" Famous Faces, Notable Places : A Radio Guy's Top 30 Career Recollections. The book is published in English and French. Marc goes down memory lane with us. The book is available at www.marcdenis.com, amazon.ca, and some Renaud-Bray stores.
