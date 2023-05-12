Little Bird is a premium six-part, one-hour limited series that follows an Indigenous woman on a journey to find her birth family and uncover the hidden truth of her past, premiering on Friday May 26 on Crave and APTN lumi, A 90-minute companion documentary, Coming Home, providing historical context about the Sixties Scoop via the real stories of Little Bird’s cast, crew & community advisors, airs on June 30. Removed from her home in Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan, Bezhig Little Bird is adopted into a Montréal Jewish family at the age of five, becoming Esther Rosenblum. Now in her 20s, Bezhig longs for the family she lost and embarks on epic journey to find her lost family and put the pieces of her fragmented past back together.Executive Producer Christina Fon and actress Lisa Edelstein, who plays Esther’s adoptive mom Golda join me to discuss the series.
