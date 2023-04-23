The Shaar Hashomayim in Westmount’s inaugural Day of Learning – “Judaism: What’s Next?” – is taking place on Sun. May 7 ( 1 pm to 9 pm) with speakers flying in from around the world to participate, all focusing about the future of Judaism. The final keynote post-dinner at 7:30 pm is going to be a memorable one, featuring West Bank settler Rabbi Shaul Judelman, and Palestinian Noor A’wad, two men of extremely different backgrounds and faith who will discuss the one thing that brought them together and their organization, Roots, that was created as a result. A unique network of local Palestinians and Israelis who have come to see each other as the partners they both need to make changes to end the conflict, Rabbi Judelman, Noor A’wad, and their teams are developing understanding and solidarity despite their ideological differences. See my conversation with them. You can register at https://www.shaarhashomayim.org/may7
