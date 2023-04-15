Bill Stoneman will always be remembered as the Montreal Expos pitcher who tossed two no-hitters and served as a team vice-president after his career. He went on to become the general manager of the Anaheim Angels and presided over that franchise’s first-ever World Series championship in 2002. He remains with the team as a special advisor. Stoneman will be in Montreal on Saturday, April 22 for the Expos Fest Gala at the Embassy Plaza in Laval benefitting the Kat D DIPG Foundation and the Montreal Children’s Hospital in the memory of organizer Perry Gee’s late niece Catherine “Kat” Demes, who lost her battle with Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable tumour with a median survival rate under 12 months as a young child. The gala is sold out.
