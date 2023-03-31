Canada’s Ultimate Challenge is a new original competition reality series on CBC, with teams of four players participating in mentally and physically grueling challenges at awe-inspiring locations across the country, making strategic decisions and motivating their teammates to victory. The winning team will receive a trip to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 to cheer on Team Canada. Dorval’s Vinny Rojas, a grad of Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, has made it to the finale on Thursday, April 6 (8 pm) for Team Black. You can catch up on previous episodes at https://gem.cbc.ca/canadas-ultimate-challenge/s01.
