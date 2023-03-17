Season 2 of Canada’s Got Talent , premieres on Tuesday, March 21 (8 p.m.) on Citytv, with Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus and Kardinal Offishall as judges. Stratus is a retired professional wrestler, former fitness model, fitness master, actress, and television personality from Canada. She is widely considered the greatest female sports entertainer of all time and a trailblazer for women in sports in general and we got a chance to speak with her.
