Stacks of laughs are ahead as new CTV Original comedy Shelved joins the network’s midseason schedule, airing Mondays at 9:30 p.m. on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app beginning March 6. The show follows the eclectic staff and eccentric patrons in the underfunded Jameson branch of the Metropolitan Public Library. Filmed in Toronto, the first season of the single-camera comedy consists of eight half-hour episodes. Montreal standup comic and actor Chris Sandiford portrays librarian Howard Tutt and he talks to us about his role, the program and libraries.
