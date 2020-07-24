Khari Jones, head coach of the Montreal Alouettes, is speaking out about the importance of suicide prevention training, both on and off the field. As players, their families and fans deal with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 football season, Jones says it’s critical for Canadians to recognize the signs of someone who may be struggling and learn the skills to help keep them safe.
Jones has become an ambassador for Calgary-based LivingWorks, supporting their efforts to create a world free from suicide loss.
LivingWorks, a global leader in suicide prevention training, has launched an online program to provide entry-level skills training for anyone who wants to be able to identify and support others at risk of suicide. LivingWorks Start is a 90-minute evidence-based program that uses real-life scenarios and interaction to teach participants how to tune-in to cues that might indicate thoughts of suicide and connect the at-risk individual to those with more advanced levels of training.
As a LivingWorks ambassador, Khari will be sharing his perspective through blog and social media posts, as well as lending his voice to encourage others to get trained in suicide prevention. Just like any other skill, whether it’s throwing a football or learning CPR, developing skills requires practice, says Jones, and LivingWorks Start encourages that practice through dynamic simulations and interactive video.
Dr. Peter Gutierrez, one of North America's leading suicidologists, is employed by LivingWorks and is located in Colorado. He is a wealth of information on the topic of suicide. He and coach Jones joined us for this interesting discussion.
For more information log on to https://www.livingworks.net/start.
