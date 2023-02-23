Actor Patrick J. Adams, who rose to fame playing Mike Ross on the television legal drama Suit, is the star of a new series debuting on February 27 on CBC and CBC Gem. New episodes will air Mondays at 9 pm. This time-travel themed program is adapted from a Radio-Canada French-language drama set in Montreal, and follows Philip (Adams) a man on a desperate and relentless quest to save his relationship - and by extension, his whole world. Who has not at one time wanted to go back and change the course of events? And what if you were given a second chance, a Plan B? The Suburban got to speak to Adams.
