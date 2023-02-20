Internationally acclaimed dance artist Margie Gillis is one of the most influential Canadian choreographers/dancers of the 20th and 21st centuries. She has created more than one 150 creations, solos, duets, and group works, which have been performed around the globe. From March 9 to 12 (with an additional program on March 12) she will give her last complete show, called “Old,” at Agora de la danse. Ticket info here: TUXEDO (tuxedobillet.com). She talks to The Suburban about her incredible 50 year career.
