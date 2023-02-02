A mother-and-daughter duo become budding crime investigators in the new CTV Original drama The Spencer Sisters, airing Fridays at 9 pm on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app beginning February 10. The female-led series is a light-hearted, one-hour procedural that follows mystery novelist Victoria Spencer(Lea Thompson, Back To The Future, Caroline in the City) and her daughter Darby Spencer (Stacey Farber, Virgin River, DeGrassi The Next Generation) who are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases in the fictional town of Alder Bluffs. I got to speak to Torontonian Stacey Farber about the new show, her DeGrassi memories and Virgin River.
