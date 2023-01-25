Mack Bayda is an actor best known for his role as Malcolm in Sony Pictures’ critically acclaimed film A Man Called Otto, starring opposite Tom Hanks. As a lifelong performer, he has experience as a musician, songwriter, and actor on both screen and stage. An out and proud trans man, he says he is honored to elevate transgender and LGBTQIA+ experiences through his work and has been sharing his own transition via his YouTube channel since 2015. Based in the Southeast market, he currently resides in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he enjoys hiking, biking, advocating for mental health, and caring for his countless houseplants. He talks to me about how his life changed since he transitioned, landed this part and what it was like to work with the great Tom Hanks!
