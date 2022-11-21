In 2021, Seattle released the Kraken. Evoking the aquatic mystique of Puget Sound while epitomizing colorful innovation, the Seattle Kraken, the National Hockey League's newest expansion franchise, entered its inaugural season backed by league-wide fanfare and with an eye toward the future of both the team and its city. A new book called Rising From the Deep traces the dynamic origins of the NHL's newest team, from the history of Seattle hockey in the early 20th century, to the winter sports void left by the bitter departure of the Sonics, to tthe development of a team identity that captured the imagination of hockey fans everywhere. Author Geoff Baker, a native of Chomedey, tells us all about it
