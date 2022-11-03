The McGill IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) Research Group, in collaboration with the Montreal General Hospital Foundation, will hold its annual fundraising event on Thursday, November 10 (7 pm) at Club Soda (1225 St. Laurent) featuring a night of entertainment with comedian Derek Seguin. This event raises funds for patient-care at the IBD clinics in the McGill teaching hospitals éThis year’s honouree and recipient of the Dr. Ernest Seidman Award in IBD Excellence is Lorne Mayers, President of the McGill IBD Research Group, for his numerous years of dedicated volunteerism and bettering the IBD community. Tickets for the fundraiser are $300 and available online https://www.mghfoundation.com/en/events/mcgill-ibd-fundraiser/#tickets) or by calling the MGH Foundation at 514-934-8230. A special price of $175 is available for those aged 35 and under. Seguin is one of the most sought-after stand-up comedians on the international circuit and we had a nice chat.
