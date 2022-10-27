Rapper Nissim Black, a former gang member, faith seeker and now an African-American Hasidic Jew living in Israel, will kick off the Festival Sefarad de Montréal on Sun. Nov.6 (7 pm) at Theatre Rialto. For ticket information log on to https://festivalsefarad.ca/event/nissim-black/ and please watch our fascinating interview with him.
