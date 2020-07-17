The first ever Just For Laughs Drive-In Series: The Relationship Show and Comedy Night in Canada will hit the Royalmount Event Theatre on July 24 and 25. Just For Laughs President Bruce Hills and standup comic Jess Salomon, who will appear at Comedy Night in Canada, share their thoughts about this exciting new event. Both shows (two per night) will be hosted by Cash Cab’s Adam Growe.

