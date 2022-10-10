For the past 11 years, Media Experts’ annual comedy show Joey Elias and the Comedy All-Stars: An Evening of Hilarity for the Benefit of On Our Own (O3) has been raising money to change the lives of young, underserved parents and their children in our community. See the video after the interview. After two years of adapting the event to fit our COVID-impacted reality, for its 11th edition, the show is coming back “home” to beloved downtown Montreal venue Club Soda. Hosted by Montreal radio legend Ted Bird, this year’s show will take placeon Tuesday, October 18 Once again, Montreal’s own Joey Elias and his hand-picked roster ofhilarious comedians, Oren Shbiro, David Acer, and Marianne Mandrusiak, are sure to put on anight of laugh-out-loud entertainment for this very worthy cause. Participants can purchase their tickets for $50 at https://joeyeliasandcomedyallstars2021.splashthat.com
($25 of which is tax deductible). Doors open at 6 pm., and the laughs start at 7 pm.
