Italian American comedian Vic Dibitetto is recognized as one of the funniest people on the internet. The Brooklyn native has an incredible digital audience of over two million followers on social media, along with over 400,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. His comedy career has just gone past the 40-year mark. He will be performing on Friday, Oct. 28 (8 pm) at the Leonardo DaVinci Centre ( 8370 Blvd. Lacordaire) in St Leonard. Special guest will be Toronto comic Lu Sicilianu Raggiatu, with Virgin Radio morning show co-host Vinny Barucco as emcee.
