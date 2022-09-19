Mike Duffy has spent a lifetime at the intersection of politics and communications. After a career as an award-winning political journalist, he served more than a decade representing PEI in The Senate of Canada. Thanks to old friend and former broadcaster Sidney Margles for setting up this Suburban exclusive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.