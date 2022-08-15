Canadian actor Jake Epstein has enjoyed a very successful career thus far, starring in the hit TV show Degrassi, recently portraying Alphonso Hargreaves in season three of the Umbrella Academy, getting high profile roles on Broadway in Spider-Man : Turn Off The Dark and Carole King the Musical. He lived in Montreal for three years while attending The National Theatre School.
