CBC Montreal has moved into a brand new building. This includes a state of the art new studio. We talk to senior anchor Debra Arbec and executive producer Peter Johnson, a one-time Suburban reporter, about the exciting changes.
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 10:02 pm
