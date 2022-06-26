When the new season of The Amazing Race Canada begins July 7 on CTV, Cedric Newman and his son Tychon Carter-Newman will be one of the teams. Cedric is a comedian and mechanic who grew up in Côte des Neiges and the West Island; Tychon is an urban planning grad from McGill, where he also played for the Redmen basketball team. He was the 2021 winner of Big Brother Canada. Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, Season 8 of Canada’s favourite summertime adventure continues as an all-new cast of racers head to the starting line to push themselves out of their comfort zones in a non-stop, action-packed expedition.
