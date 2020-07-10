Israeli actor Adam Gabay stars in the hit HBO Mini-Series Our Boys, available for streaming in Canada. The show was named by The New York Times as one of the Best TV Shows of 2019. Gabay has been garnering Emmy buzz for his performance as Avishai Elbaz, a troubled yeshiva student at a crossroads in his academic career. Our Boys is based on a true story in 2014. After three young Israeli boys were kidnapped and murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization, a Palestinian boy was murdered in revenge. The incident set off war. Gabay was most recently on the North American tour of the Broadway show The Band's Visit.

