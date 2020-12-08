On the occasion of CJAD Radio's landmark 75th anniversary, Program Director Chris Bury, legendary traffic reporter RIck Leckner, newscaster Trudie Mason and retiring news anchor Andrew Peplowski share their thoughts and memories.
Cohen in the City- Episode 38: CJAD Celebrates its 75th Anniversary
