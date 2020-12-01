Prominent Quebec racing driver Alex Tagliani (http://www.tagliani.com) is preparing to inaugurate a unique family entertainment centre in North Shore St. Thérese in the spring. In this interview he talks about this exciting project, dealing with the pandemic, his hilarious TV commercials and his campaign dealing with food allergies.
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Cohen in the City- Episode 37: Race Car Driver Alex Tagliani
- Supermom In Training: My son won't stop wearing shorts!
- Dufour withdraws from caucus over campaign financing allegations
- Rocco Placentino keeping EMSB students active
- Montreal on the warm side of latest winter storm
- Healthy Living With TAU: Italian sausage and provolone gnocchis
- Restaurant and bar owners protest at Place Jacques-Cartier
- West Island Women’s Shelter launches “Shelter Me” Campaign at Ritz-Carlton
Most Popular
Articles
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter
- Popular educator Hanna Eliashiv passes away
- Finnerty and Peplowski leaving CBC Radio and CJAD respectively; who will replace them?
- Support Lambropoulos!
- Laval native does some LARPing on Canadian series headed to Amazon Prime
- Sean Henry to succeed Mike Finnerty as host of CBC Daybreak
- Diabetes awareness comes full circle for Montreal mother
- Montreal’s own Maya Malkin selected for Canada’s Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program
- 19-year old man injured in domestic knife attack in D.D.O.
- Montreal moves on bylaw tying development to affordable housing
Images
Videos
Commented
- Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 20 (2)
- Hundreds protest at Dominion Square (1)
- Support Lambropoulos! (1)
- Mentalist reads minds and helps McGill IBD Research Group Zoom towards $240,000 (1)
- OQLF should reveal who is making complaints (1)
- Four days Christmas break, confinement before and after: Legault's moral contract (1)
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter (1)
Online Poll
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.