ON Thursday, December 3, 2020 ( 7:30 PM) the Chaya Mushka Seminary - Ben Weider Educational Center will present a special online event featuring Nazi hunter Steve Rambam. There is no charge and you can find the links at www.theseminary.ca/lecture. Rambam will share the story of how he came to Canada undercover over two decades and exposed a former Nazi commander who shot seven Jews at a concentration camp and got away with murder. That is, until Rambam found an eyewitness who came forward. Rambam proceeded to launch an international manhunt to track a cold-hearted killer who was hiding in plain sight.
Cohen in the City- Episode 36: Nazi Hunter Steve Rambam to speak at Chaya Mushka Seminary Virtual Lecture.
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Sean Henry to succeed Mike Finnerty as host of CBC Daybreak
- Cohen in the City- Episode 36: Nazi Hunter Steve Rambam to speak at Chaya Mushka Seminary Virtual Lecture.
- Donations to the Montreal SPCA doubled until December 31
- Entertainment: Books full of Disney magic
- Mandi Robertson: What makes the Max wines of Erraruriz, Chile so distinct?
- Former Alouette Étienne Boulay a renaissance man in post playing days
- Laval Golfers earn Golf Quebec bursaries
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Canadian virtual travels - Part 1 From Canmore to Banff and its iconic lakes and majestic Rocky Mountains
Most Popular
Articles
- First widespread snowfall of the season forecast for Montreal
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter
- Popular educator Hanna Eliashiv passes away
- Finnerty and Peplowski leaving CBC Radio and CJAD respectively; who will replace them?
- Healthy Living With TAU: Cabbage and chickpea soup
- Support Lambropoulos!
- Laval native does some LARPing on Canadian series headed to Amazon Prime
- Montreal’s own Maya Malkin selected for Canada’s Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program
- West Island leaders help Resilience and the homeless of Cabot Square
- Diabetes awareness comes full circle for Montreal mother
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.