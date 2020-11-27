ON Thursday, December 3, 2020 ( 7:30 PM) the Chaya Mushka Seminary - Ben Weider Educational Center will present a special online event featuring Nazi hunter Steve Rambam. There is no charge and you can find the links at www.theseminary.ca/lecture. Rambam will share the story of how he came to Canada undercover over two decades and exposed a former Nazi commander who shot seven Jews at a concentration camp and got away with murder. That is, until Rambam found an eyewitness who came forward. Rambam proceeded to launch an international manhunt to track a cold-hearted killer who was hiding in plain sight.

