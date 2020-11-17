Head of the Mossad: In Pursuit of a Safe and Secure Israel is being touted as a brilliant and much-needed book on intelligence, Israeli history, and global security by Shabtai Shavit, the former director of Israel’s principal secret intelligence service (1989-1996). The book was originally published in Hebrew in 2018. The University of Notre Dame Press released the first English translation of the book recently. Shavit has over 50 years of experience in international security and counterterrorism and is an internationally recognized authority in the field. He served in the Mossad, Israel's prestigious intelligence agency for 32 years, eventually rising to the position of director. Previously, he served in the IDF, the Israeli Defense Forces, retiring after a distinguished service in "Sayeret Matkal," T The book is available at stores and via Amazon.com.
Cohen in the CIty - Episode 34: An interview with the former head of the Israeli Mossad
