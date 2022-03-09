Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Some early morning breaks in the overcast, otherwise cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -2°C. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.