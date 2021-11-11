At the Westmount Cenotaph for Westmount’s 95th Remembrance Day ceremony. The Westmount Battery with the famous Westmount cannon that served at Waterloo and was last fired in 1897. Thanks to Chief Petty Officer Thomas Savoie and Master Petty Officer Jocelyn Blanchette. The Westmount Remembrance commemoration was held last Saturday due to the elections on Sunday
