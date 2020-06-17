In conversation with one of Montreal’s most decorated officers Lt. Det. (ret.) Pietro Poletti who in a 30 year career was a senior member of the Organized Crime Unit and served five years as Hampstead Public Security Chief. This interview was recorded one day before he was the victim of a violent assault by three men. That story is on our front page this week.
Beyond The Pages: Episode 8 - “What can we do about police reform?”
