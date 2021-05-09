“Restaurant Renaissance” Symbolic two-hour opening of downtown Montreal’s best restaurants, bars and clubs
Beyond the Pages: Episode 30- “Restaurant Renaissance” Symbolic two-hour opening of downtown Montreal’s best restaurants, bars and clubs
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Festival Classica: Discover a hidden Montreal gem on its 10th Anniversary
- COVID-19 has caused 6.9 million deaths globally, more than double what official reports show: IHME
- Poetry by Patricia Kelly: I am French Canadian
- Beyond the Pages: Episode 30- “Restaurant Renaissance” Symbolic two-hour opening of downtown Montreal’s best restaurants, bars and clubs
- Virtual open houses during Rendez-vous Habitat Design
- Bloodthirsty: Young Verdun filmmaker has a feel for the horror genre
- Driving with Miranda: Episode 40-Escalade Platinum
- Hebrew Academy teens win $5,000 for two non-profits
Most Popular
Articles
- Curfew in Montreal, Laval back to 9:30 p.m.
- International "FlashMob" resparks in Montreal
- "Restaurant Renaissance:” Montreal’s restaurants will stage symbolic opening this Saturday May 8th
- Terry DiMonte stepping away from CHOM 97.7 morning show
- Highway 20 overpass at Dorval Circle opens
- Entertainment: Alexandra Damiani named Artistic Director of BJM - Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal
- 35+ Now Eligible for Vaccine
- The Sassy Psychologist: Codependency: When you "care" too much and the importance of badass boundaries
- TSN 690 has beaten the odds to celebrate its 20th anniversary
- Trudeau threatens free expression in Canada
Images
Videos
Commented
- Napoleon’s Cartoon – Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms (1)
- Vaccinate now! It’s the eight week prescription for normalcy (1)
- Cohen in the City Episode 61: Dr. Laurie Betito and Jon Pole Embrace Their Passion for Radio (1)
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: What is V.I.P.I.T. and why is it in the news? (1)
- Book waxes nostalgic about growing up in the 1950s in Lachine (1)
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.