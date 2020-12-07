The Uyghur Genocide: “Never Again is meaningless if we do not act!” Interviewing Beth Ora Rabbi Anthony Knopf one of the organizers of this Thursday’s rally at the Chinese Consulate for justice for the Uyghurs
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Beyond The Pages: Episode 22 - The Uyghur Genocide
- Quebec report calls for eradication of sexual exploitation as a "national priority"
- Healthy Living With TAU: Expression wrinkles,deep wrinkles, and fine lines - How old is your skin?
- Recipe: 3 Hanukkah staples
- Protest at Chinese Consulate Dec.10 over Uyghur Genocide
- Nova Home Care invites Quebecers to give the gift of in-home care
- CJAD 800 will present special programming to celebrate station’s 75th anniversary
- The Fondation Dr Julien hosts virtual event with its very first Webothon
Most Popular
Articles
- Community mourns the passing of former Canadian Jewish Congress president Goldie Hershon
- Time for Legault to dismiss Jolin-Barrette
- The man behind the bike jersey
- Protest at Chinese Consulate Dec.10 over Uyghur Genocide
- West Island Cancer Wellness Centre launches its GivingTuesday campaign
- Team Bread and Beyond makes sandwiches for the homeless
- Time for Canadian Jewish Congress brand to be revived
- CDN/NDG has 5-year tree trimming backlog
- Protecting the Maimonides Community
- Dufour withdraws from caucus over campaign financing allegations
Images
Videos
Commented
- Joel Goldenberg: The 1970s top-10 hits review part 20 (2)
- Hundreds protest at Dominion Square (1)
- Support Lambropoulos! (1)
- The man behind the bike jersey (1)
- Will Alexandre Tagliani's new amusement centre surpass the excitement of Belmont Park? (1)
- Mentalist reads minds and helps McGill IBD Research Group Zoom towards $240,000 (1)
- Four days Christmas break, confinement before and after: Legault's moral contract (1)
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter (1)
Online Poll
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.