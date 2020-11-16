We shall not soon see his like again-Editor-in-Chief Beryl Wajsman offers a personal remembrance
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Today's Laval e-Edition
Today's West Island e-ediiton
Today's City e-Edition
Follow us on Facebook & Twitter
Latest Articles
- Beyond The Pages: Episode 21 - Father John Emmett Walsh
- Wind storm knocks out power to over 250,000 in Ontario - 10,500 in Quebec
- Concordia-led study compares behavioural issues in elementary and high school students
- Recipe: Cream of mushroom soup
- Healthy Living With TAU: Overnight oatmeal recipe
- CINEMANIA Film Festival's online format is a big success
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Just Try Your Best
- Quebec deficit at $15 billion over next two years
Most Popular
Articles
- This year ‘Lest We Forget’ is on us
- Man dies off SADB shoreline in Sea-doo accident
- Quebec's Covid death counts include those who did not die from it
- Liquor inspectors harass iconic restaurant on “congregating”
- Hampstead takes down fake COVID article after Suburban inquiry
- Father John Emmett Walsh: We shall not soon see his like again
- Liam Foundation: Family spreads the word on that affects multiple organs, motor function, and the nervous system
- Questions raised about Action Laval email campaign
- CHSLD Herron to close
- Laval unveils first heritage action plan
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.