HARASSMENT ON GREENE: INSPECTORS POUNCE....Talking with Chez Nick’s co-owner ROB CALLARD on the iconic restaurant’s “THE EMPTY CHAIR” protest against SPVM liquor inspectors who forced it to remove two little plastic tables from outside the restaurant because “people shouldn’t be congregating” eaven though many other locations have chairs and small tables outside.

