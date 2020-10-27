On BEYOND THE PAGES Editor Beryl Wajsman is with Peter Sergakis, the President of the Commercial Property Owners Association, Ted Dranias owner of the Petros Restaurants and Danielle Russell of Botania discussing Premier Legault’s latest lockdown extension and how long can restaurants and other businesses survive.
Beyond The Pages: Episode 19 -How long can restaurants and other businesses survive.
