On today’s episode Beryl talks to former Premier Jean Charest and MUHC Foundation Communications Director Tarah Schwartz on the Foundation’s $200 million ‘DREAM BIG’ Campaign to fund emergency Covid, Respiratory, Heart and Cancer research. Watch to find out more on what they plan to do, how they plan to do it and how you can get involved.

