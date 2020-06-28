We decided to keave politics and Covid aside and celebrate some art. And do it at Chez Alexandre on Peel. I interviewed actor Donny Falsetti, a West Islander who landed one of the lead roles in the award-winning Quebec hit movie “Mafia Inc.” from iconic director Podz based on the best-selling book of the same name by André Cédilot and André Noël. Joining us was actor/producer Robert Cordileone who also has a role in the film
Beyond The Pages: Episode 10 - “MAFIA INC.”
- Beryl Wajsman
Beryl Wajsman
