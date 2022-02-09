A woman hit and dragged by a school bus on Tuesday remains in critical condition in the hospital.
The SPVM said that the woman, 29, was hit by the bus around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning on Cote-Vertu Boul. and was dragged for several metres before the driver realizes and called an ambulance.
The woman was rushed to the hospital where she is in serious condition with multiple traumas according to SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron. The 35-year-old bus driver is being treated for ‘violent shock’ since the incident.
Bergeron suspects that the pedestrian was trying to cross while the bus made a turn. SPVM collision experts are on the scene to determine what happened but likely both the bus driver and the woman were facing a green light.
