William Shatner is going to space next week

Montreal-born William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, is going to space next week.
The space travel company Blue Origin announced Monday that he is scheduled to blast off from West Texas on October 12.
Jeff Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin, and is a big fan of Star Trek — even making a cameo as a high-ranking alien in the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond.”
Bezos, the founder of Amazon, announced that Shatner will be the oldest person to go to space. He will join three others aboard a Blue Origin capsule.
"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a statement.
Shatner will be flying to space with a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company and the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research. The fourth seat is going to Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.