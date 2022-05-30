Lynne McVey stepped down as CEO of the West Island health board and will not seek to renew her mandate in July after being criticized in the most recent coroner’s report for her poor handling of the crisis at CHSLD Herron.
The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal took control of the CHSLD Herron in March 2020, shortly after the tragic deaths of senior residents at the long term care facility and distress calls from the owners at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to coroner Géhane Kamel, the situation at CHSLD Herron did not improve after CIUSSS stepped in and more deaths were reported between April 4 to 6, 2020.
Kamel recounts that the home was severely short staffed and residents were lying in their own urine and feces and some deceased bodies were left in resident rooms for over 24 hours before being removed.
Kamel slammed the health board for trying to protect its image rather than get to the root of the problem and noted that it even hired a communications consulting firm. She said that if the CIUSSS and the Herron worked together to establish their roles, several deaths would have been prevented in April.
The health board's current Associate Director Najia Hachimi-Idrissi will be in charge until a new CEO Is appointed.
(0) comments
