Westmount High School today held a celebration for its most famous alumnus, Vice-President elect Kamala Harris. It not only celebrated and congratulated her on the election, it extended a very interesting offer.
Dozens of students and staff gathered on the front steps holding “Congratulations Kamala” signs. Then EMSB Chairman Joe Ortona and interim Director-General Evelyne Alfonsi issued a dramatic invitation to Harris through the media in attendance. They invited her to visit her alma mater on her first trip to Canada.
Harris’ election has caused a great deal of excitement among the students. Many were heard saying that, “if she could go that far then we could achieve our dreams too.” And the teachers encouraged that sentiment and took pride in the quality of education at Westmount High.
Harris graduated from the school in 1981. Her mother had come to Montreal to do breast oncology research at the Jewish General Hospital.
