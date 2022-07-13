Westbound l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge closed due to accident

Traffic remains snarled on the western tip of the island of Montreal Wednesday afternoon following a serious accident at the Senneville Road exit off Highway 40 westbound. Firefighters were required to use the jaws of life according to Transport Québec. Traffic is also backed up along Highway 20 to Morgan Road as motorists detour to the only other bridge off the island heading west.

 Transport Québec

2:00PM UPDATE: Two lanes have been reopened near Senneville Road on westbound Highway 40. Traffic is backed up to Morgan Road on Highway 40 and Saint-Charles on Highway 20. Firefighters took nearly 2 hours to free the driver of a pick-up truck wedged under a transport near the start of the construction zone at the l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The driver was transported to hospital. To complicate manners the truck was pulling a trailer loaded with cows. None of the animals were injured. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Previous Post: Transport Québec has temporarily closed westbound Highway 40 at the l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge due to a serious accident involving a transport truck, pick-up towing a trailer and a car. There are numerous emergency vehicles on the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge backed up into Vaudreuil, while the westbound lanes remained closed after a serious accident at the Senneville Road exit.

Traffic is being diverted at Senneville Road back eastbound to Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants and south to Highway 20. Traffic to say the least is backed up in all directions. Avoid the area for the time-being.

