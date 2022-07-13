2:00PM UPDATE: Two lanes have been reopened near Senneville Road on westbound Highway 40. Traffic is backed up to Morgan Road on Highway 40 and Saint-Charles on Highway 20. Firefighters took nearly 2 hours to free the driver of a pick-up truck wedged under a transport near the start of the construction zone at the l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The driver was transported to hospital. To complicate manners the truck was pulling a trailer loaded with cows. None of the animals were injured. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Previous Post: Transport Québec has temporarily closed westbound Highway 40 at the l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge due to a serious accident involving a transport truck, pick-up towing a trailer and a car. There are numerous emergency vehicles on the scene.
Traffic is being diverted at Senneville Road back eastbound to Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants and south to Highway 20. Traffic to say the least is backed up in all directions. Avoid the area for the time-being.
