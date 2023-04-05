Youth Stars Foundation got the West Island community back together, after a two year COVID hiatus, for their second West Island United rally on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Their first was in 2020. This year’s took place last Sunday at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School (PCHS). Event coordinator Azizza Goyette says they are hoping to make it an annual event.
While this kind of event is a good idea for all communities, Goyette says, it’s needed for the West Island, given the economic disparity among the community, which includes immigrants and refugees who make their way to the West Island. Goyette says they are in need of more and better services. Add to that, she says, that acceptance of newcomers of different cultures and races is an issue.
“There are a lot of people that are of different cultures, different colours, different languages,” Goyette says. “There are a lot of great people on the West Island. There are a lot of great cultures, linguistic diversity, and people who want to come together and show that they are proud of their differences.” But Goyette says that that there’s been a lot of division over the past couple of years, and Youth Stars Foundation is hoping to remedy that through events like Sunday’s rally.
As an example of the cultural diversity the foundation is working toward, Goyette highlights the 2019 merger of PCHS with the Riverdale student body. The subsequent cultural mix was not without its growing pains. The point, Goyette says, is to make sure that services be made available to all communities, which in the end is one West Island community.
While community leaders, including West Island mayors, are on board in principle, Goyette points out the frustration of getting leaders of all levels to work toward the kind of change that Youth Stars would like to see.
West Islanders who attended the rally took in workshops, talks, discussion panels, and performances, all geared to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and widening that awareness among the community.
