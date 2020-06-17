Fourteen year old Mischa Bertschmann organized and led a protest condemning racism with her newly formed group named “Youth for change and equality” last Saturday walking from Riverdale High School to the new public library in Pierrefonds with a group of over 100 young people.
Youth Stars Foundation provided publicity and encouraged Bertschmann’s peaceful protest project.
The young protesters were accompanied by Pierrefonds/Roxborro Mayor Jim Beis, city councillor Benoit Langevin and station 3 police lieutenant Francois Sauve.
Station 3 police chief Patrice Bigras walked alongside the young protesters from start to finish.
“We felt secure with the police by our side throughout the protest.” Bertschmann told The Suburban.
During the COVID-19 crisis, Bertschmann found herself paying more attention to what was happening around the world and the teen who was inspired by what she learned from her 3rd grade teacher — to always stand up for what is right — decided that her time had come.
“We received a lot of encouragement and support, from local police, the mayor, city councillors and passersby in their cars.”
“My goal is to help make a change in the world and to make it a better place for everyone. With all of the injustice in the world, I want to see youth come together to create change.”
