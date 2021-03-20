Young woman dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 40 in WI

Highway 40 Eastbound was blocked off on Saturday evening after an accident involving multiple vehicles occurred around 6:30 p.m. Two vehicles were destroyed and burnt. One of the two vehicles was upright and the other landed on its roof. Both were severally damaged with the make and model unidentifiable.
In what appears to be a drag racing incident, which according to an MTQ agent on site has been an ongoing issue with warming weather, two young people were severally injured and one - a young woman - died.
"Her body was dragged across 200-300 meters of the highway,” the MTQ agent on site told The Suburban referring to one of the victims who died as a result of the crash. Two others were transported to hospital in critical condition.
Drivers were obliged to take the service road as multiple vehicles that were involved in the crash were still on the highway past 8 p.m. as officers continued to investigate the scene.
Two relatives of the victims arrived on site around 8:20 p.m. but could not offer any comments as they were set to meet with on-site investigators.
This is a breaking news story. More developments will be added here as they come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.