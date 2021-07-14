YMCA and Pointe-Claire move towards partnership

Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere and the president and CEO of the YMCAs of Quebec, Stéphane Vaillancourt, announced that steps are underway to create a partnership that will partially merge Pointe-Claire and YMCA activities and facilities.
The idea is to improve the city's sports, leisure and community development services for the benefit of Pointe-Claire and West Island residents while maintaining the YMCA’s current programming.
“The YMCA in Pointe-Claire has been offering West Island citizens a wide range of activities for 33 years, allowing people of all ages to have fun and thrive. Our shared goal is to maintain the service offer for our community. We’ve been in discussions with the YMCA for several months now to find ways to help the organization pursue its activities. This partnership is also part of our future vision to improve our service offer to the population in the city’s north sector and the entire community,” Belvedere said.
“We’re very pleased with the discussions that we’ve had about a potential partnership with the city that would allow us not only to maintain the site’s community and sports vocation, but also to work together in serving the community. It’s an agreement that will benefit everyone, and we’re really thrilled to be able to continue to have an impact in the West Island through our community programs and the physical activities that complement what the city has to offer,” Vaillancourt said.
As part of the partnership agreement in development, the YMCA-owned building, located at 230 Brunswick Boulevard will be transferred to the City of Pointe-Claire. Discussions are also underway about shared building space and transitioning some of the YMCA’s activities to the city.
According to the city and the YMCA, the goal is to optimize services offered to residents.
The details of the agreement will be announced following a special general assembly of the YMCA and a special meeting of the Pointe-Claire city council at the end of July.
