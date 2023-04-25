Women's shelters turning victims away: Garceau

Robert-Baldwin MNA and former President of the West Island Women’s Shelter Brigitte Garceau says that Quebec’s women’s shelters are turning women and children away.
The problem, says Garceau, who has been championing the rights and protection of victims of conjugal violence for nearly a decade, is that in many regions in Quebec, women’s shelters are overcapacity. Many women and their children fleeing dangerous situations can’t get in to a shelter. “They knock on doors and are refused access because the shelters are full.”
So Garceau has ramped up demands for access to information. They want to see the precise numbers of those turned away each year by Quebec’s shelters. “No one has been able to confirm the numbers. We need more accountability.”
The Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence Conjugalee (RMFVVC) – a network of women’s shelters – says that in 2019-20 3793 women were turned away from shelters. In 2021-22 that number went down slight to 3736. However the RMFVVC says that women who cannot get access to a RMFVVC member shelter are not left without help. Many find place in a non-member shelter, or they find support from some other group. Those numbers, according to the RMFVVC, have also gone up during the same period, from 14,660 to just over 19,000.
Claudine Thibaudeau, who manages clinical support and training at SOS Violence Conjugale, agrees with Garceau. She says that staff at SOS do everything they can to find safe places for women in crisis, but too often they have to send them further away, outside their own areas. But for many that’s not an option.
Over the past five years, according to SOS Violence Conjugale, the number of requests for help jumped by 125%, from 25,899 in 2016-17, to 58,303 in 2021-22. Their next report, which has not yet been released, is expected to show the number of requests to have fallen slighty, to 51,521. But that’s partly because their text service had been suspended due to staff shortages. In that same time, requests for shelter had also risen dramatically, from 6751 in 2020-21, to 10,020 in 2021-22.
Quebec did launch a campaign promoting their SOS Violence Conjugale phone line. But the Quebec Liberal Party wants more to be done. It is urging the CAQ government to institute a “zero refusal” policy to ensure that when a victim is ready to leave a violent situation, she knows that she will be relocated in her own area.
“The campaign (promoting the phone line) was a good start,” says Garceau. “But if a woman (fleeing a dangerous situation) knocks on a door, if she makes the call, and there is no place available, then what happens? She goes back home, where she’ll face another incident. And maybe the next time will be worse. Those are the stakes where there’s a lack of available places.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.