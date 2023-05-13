Woman hit by train in Beaconsfield

An elderly woman remains in stable but critical condition in hospital after being hit by an EXO train in Beaconsfield, on Friday afternoon.
Police were called just after 5:00 pm. They say that, according to witnesses, the woman, 81, was seen walking toward the tracks on Woodland near Elm, where there is a pathway near the Beaurepaire station that leads across the tracks.
“We’re still trying to understand what happened,” said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, because everything that should have been working was working – the barrier, the warning sounds indicating an oncoming train. Police are still not sure, said Brabant, how the incident occurred, whether the woman had been ill, or whether there was otherwise something wrong with her to would explain why she crossed the tracks when she did.
CN police were also at the scene, and the station had been closed for the investigation.
Police told The Suburban on Saturday afternoon that there had been no updates, from the hospital, as to the woman’s condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.