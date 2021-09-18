A woman and a teenage boy have been charged in connection with a murder that took place in a private residence on Rathwell Street., near 30th Avenue in Lachine on September 7.
According to Montreal police (SPVM), the victim's body was only discovered on September 10th when a friend of the victim notified the police that he had been kidnapped. This person also told police that he witnessed the victim's assault.
When officers arrived, the body of Jimmy Méthot was found in the garage of a building on Rathwell Street in Lachine with what police described as "traces of violence on the corpse".
"Thanks to the information obtained, the police went to a residence in Lachine and made the macabre discovery of the body of the 27-year-old man." The SPVM wrote in a statement Friday.
The tenant, Véronique Manceaux, was arrested the same day on charges of forcible confinement and aggravated assault. Those charges were dropped when the 35-year-old woman was charged on Wednesday with first degree murder and contempt of a corpse. She remains in custody while awaiting her court hearing scheduled for next month.
According to a statement released by the SPVM on Friday, a teenager, whose role remains unknown in this case, appeared at the Quebec Youth Court on Thursday facing the same charges.
The link between the two accused and the victim is still unknown.
