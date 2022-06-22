The West Island’s Pearson Educational Foundation brought its fundraising comedy tour to a close with a blowout Grand Finale show at Beaconsfield High School. This was the 10th show in the series. To wrap it up PEF President Donnalynn Rainey decided to go big and put on two shows in one. The first half was the comedy show. And after a brief intermission, Montreal’s beloved homegrown rockers “The Damn Truth“ took the stage.
The comedy tour kicked off last October, with shows every few weeks at venues covered by the Lester B. Pearson School Board territory. The PEF supports activities and programs in LBPSB schools and adult centres. When government funding runs out, schools look to the foundation for things like science equipment, classroom furniture, gym equipment, musical instruments, and more.
The comedy portion of the show featured a handful of Montreal’s best comics. Ben Cardilli, Darren Henwood, Abby Stonehouse, Michelle Dominique, and Adam Susser. As for The Damn Truth, this was their first show after being on tour twice in the last year. In fact, their European tour ended just weeks ago. Before that, they spent some time in the U.K promoting their latest album, Now or Nowhere. Rainey reached out to them while they were still on tour. Within 24 hours it was all arranged. “We always try to get involved with any community based organizations,” says Damn Truth singer Lee Baum. Citing the support they’ve gotten from West Island fans, she says they like to “give back whenever we can.”
If you happened to catch a glimpse of a small boy in the band’s ranks, that’s Ben, Baum and guitar player Tom Shemer’s son, who actually went on tour with the band. His mom says he loves life on the road. “For him this is his life. The road is just as much his home as Montreal is.”
They love playing for a hometown crowd. “To be embraced so wholeheartedly by your community and to feel that love, acceptance and pride is unparalleled,” says Baum. “We love our city, and it’s the people that make it so special.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the PEF’s fundraising for two years, so they’ve put a lot of hope into this comedy tour. “We have everything crossed,” says Rainey, “that this event will push us over our target, and we can resume our grant program in the fall.”
